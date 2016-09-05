MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Newton moved along Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday and could be near hurricane intensity as it hits the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was 395 miles (636 km) southeast of the popular tourist resort Cabo San Lucas around 7 a.m. Central Time (1200 GMT). It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 km) and was moving north-northwest, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in effect in the southern part of the Baja California peninsula, where the storm is expected to make landfall on Tuesday. Newton could also produce 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 cm) of rain in the states of Colima, Michoacan, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, the NHC said.

