Emily weakens to post-tropical storm off Florida: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Emily has weakened further into a post-tropical system and could dissipate over the next three days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system, now located about 235 miles (375 km) northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said in its latest advisory.

"The cyclone has taken a turn to the north-northeast but should resume a northeast motion overnight ahead of a deep-layer trough," the NHC said.