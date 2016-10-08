Tropical Storm Nicole weakened slightly as it moved southward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Nicole, downgraded from a hurricane earlier in the day, was about 550 miles (880 km) north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the center said in an advisory.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait)