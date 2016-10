Nicole, previously a hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm off Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Nicole, located about 335 miles (535 kilometers) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), is expected to weaken further in the next couple of days, the Miami based weather forecaster said.

