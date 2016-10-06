FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Hurricane Nicole a little stronger, slowing down: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Nicole, now Hurricane Nicole, is seen in the western Atlantic about 400 miles (600 km) south of Bermuda in this image taken by NASA's Terra satellite at 10:35am ET (14:35 GMT) October 5, 2016. NASA/Goddard MODIS Rapid Response/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole is now a little stronger and is expected to slow down and meander, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Nicole, a weak Category 1 hurricane on a scale of 1 through 5, is located about 330 miles (555 km) south of Bermuda and maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Although some additional strengthening is expected tonight, weakening is forecast by late Friday through Saturday, the NHC added.

Swells associated with this slow-moving storm are affecting Bermuda, and these conditions are likely to continue for the next several days, according to the NHC.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
