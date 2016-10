Tropical storm Nicole has intensified into a hurricane off Bermuda in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Nicole is located about 345 miles (555 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The hurricane is expected to turn toward the north-northwest later Thursday, and could strengthen further over the next day or so, the NHC added.

