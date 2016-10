The storm system named Nicole became a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Nicole was located about 340 miles (545 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 kph).

Nicole was likely to begin weakening on Friday, the NHC said.

