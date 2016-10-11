Nicole seen regaining hurricane strength by Tuesday night, says NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to regain hurricane strength by Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Nicole, formerly a hurricane, is located about 350 miles (565 kilometers) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h), the Miami based weather forecaster said.
The center of Nicole is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night and pass near Bermuda Thursday morning, the NHC said.
Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru