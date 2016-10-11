Nicole seen regaining hurricane strength by Tuesday night, says NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to regain hurricane strength by Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nicole, formerly a hurricane, is located about 350 miles (565 kilometers) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h), the Miami based weather forecaster said.

The center of Nicole is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night and pass near Bermuda Thursday morning, the NHC said.