10 months ago
NHC says Nicole strengthens to hurricane off Bermuda
October 11, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

NHC says Nicole strengthens to hurricane off Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hurricane Nicole is seen in the Atlantic Ocean in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 1:15pm ET (17:45 GMT) October 11, 2016. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Nicole, located about 355 miles (575 kilometers) off Bermuda, has regained its hurricane properties and is expected to strengthen further in the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The center of Nicole, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night and pass near Bermuda Thursday morning, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"A turn toward the north and an increase in forward speed is expected tonight, followed by a northeast turn on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
