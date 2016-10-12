FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nicole may strengthen to near major hurricane near Bermuda: NHC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 12, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 10 months ago

Nicole may strengthen to near major hurricane near Bermuda: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hurricane Nicole is seen in the Atlantic Ocean in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 1:15pm ET (17:45 GMT) October 11, 2016. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Nicole may intensify to near major hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The core of Nicole, located about 295 miles (480 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h), is expected to pass near or over the island on Thursday, the NHC said.

Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale are considered major ones given their potential to cause significant damage, according to the NHC.

Nicole is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over Bermuda through Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that a hurricane watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.