Hurricane Nicole is seen in the Atlantic Ocean in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 1:15pm ET (17:45 GMT) October 11, 2016. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Nicole may intensify to near major hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The core of Nicole, located about 295 miles (480 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h), is expected to pass near or over the island on Thursday, the NHC said.

Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale are considered major ones given their potential to cause significant damage, according to the NHC.

Nicole is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over Bermuda through Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that a hurricane watch is in effect for Bermuda.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)