Hurricane Nicole moving away from Bermuda: NHC

(Reuters) - The eye of Nicole, a Category Three hurricane, is now moving away from Bermuda while continuing to bring storm surge flooding to the island, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Nicole, now located about 90 miles (145 km) northeast of Bermuda packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), is moving toward the northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h) and is expected to gradually weaken over the next couple of days, the NHC said.