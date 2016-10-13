FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

Hurricane Nicole moving away from Bermuda: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The eye of Nicole, a Category Three hurricane, is now moving away from Bermuda while continuing to bring storm surge flooding to the island, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Nicole, now located about 90 miles (145 km) northeast of Bermuda packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), is moving toward the northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h) and is expected to gradually weaken over the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nithin Thomas Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

