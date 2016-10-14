FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Category 2 Hurricane Nicole weakening: NHC
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 14, 2016 / 3:00 AM / in a year

Category 2 Hurricane Nicole weakening: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole is weakening as it heads towards the central Atlantic, with swells spreading northward along the U.S. east coast and into Atlantic Canada, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Nicole, a category 2 hurricane, was located about 715 miles (1,150 km) south of Halifax, Nova Scotia and was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 km/h), it added.

“Weakening was forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours, but Nicole is expected to remain a powerful cyclone, even when it could become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.