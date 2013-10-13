Tropical Storm Octave strengthens off Mexico's Baja Calif. coast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Octave strengthened south of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Sunday.

The storm, about 315 miles south of the peninsula’s tip, was traveling north-northwest at about 13 miles per hour (20 kmph), Miami’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Octave had maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 65 miles per hour (100 kmph) and its strength was expected to fluctuate overnight before gradually weakening on Monday, the NHC said.

There were no hazards affecting land, according to the NHC advisory sent at 2100 GMT.