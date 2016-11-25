FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hurricane Otto causes deaths in Costa Rica, number unknown: president
#Environment
November 25, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 9 months ago

Hurricane Otto causes deaths in Costa Rica, number unknown: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk on the empty main street of the city of San Jose, as Hurricane Otto approaches in San Jose, Costa Rica November 24, 2016.Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Hurricane Otto has caused an unknown number of deaths since hitting Central America, Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis said late on Thursday.

Otto slammed into the coast of Central America near the border of Nicaragua and Costa Rica earlier on Thursday, dumping torrential rains on the region and prompting thousands of people to be evacuated.

"I regret to inform (you) ... that there are people dead and missing," Solis told a news conference, adding it was too early to say how many people had died.

Reporting by George Rodriguez, Writing by Dave Graham and Natalie Schachar; Editing by Gareth Jones

