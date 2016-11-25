People arrive at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People who were evacuated from their homes wait for food at school used as a shelter as storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica November 23, 2016. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

People who were evacuated from their homes arrive at a school used as a shelter while Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica November 23, 2016. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

Workers load liquefied petroleum gas cooking cylinders inside a boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man bails water out of a boat at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man pushes his boat to a safe place at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A indigenous man washes the floor at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23,2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People who were evacuated from their home arrive at the Bluefields Port before the onset of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People who were evacuated from their home arrive at the Bluefields Port before the onset of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

An indigenous woman and her son who were evacuated from their home arrive at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People who was evacuated from their home arrive at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Fishermen drive their boat to a safe place ahead of the arrival of hurricane Otto at the Bluefields, Nicaragua, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A child carries a mattress to shelters prior to the arrival of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man holds a umbrella against the rain as he walk with a boy to shelter prior to the arrival of hurricane Otto in Bluefields, Nicaragua November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People walk on the main street of the city of San Jose, which looks empty as Hurricane Otto approaches in San Jose, Costa Rica November 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Juan Carlos Ulate

A woman stands at the Bluefields Port after Hurricane Otto hit southern Nicaragua at Bluefields, Nicaragua November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A boat is seen near the Bluefields Port after Hurricane Otto hit southern Nicaragua at Bluefields, Nicaragua November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

BLUEFIELDS, Nicaragua Hurricane Otto battered Nicaragua and Costa Rica with powerful winds and torrential rains on Friday, damaging homes, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing an undetermined number of deaths.

The hurricane, which weakened rapidly after hitting the southeastern coast of Nicaragua, became a tropical storm by early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, as dangerous flooding continued in both countries.

In Costa Rica, President Luis Guillermo Solis said late Thursday there had been a number of deaths, but added it was too early to say how many people had died.

"I regret to inform you ... that there are people dead and missing," Solis told a news conference.

Otto, the seventh Atlantic hurricane of the season, landed north of the town of San Juan de Nicaragua as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Thousands of people were evacuated from its path.

It weakened to a tropical storm, with top sustained winds of 70 mph (113 kph), about 55 miles (89 km) northwest of Liberia, Costa Rica.

Soon after the storm landed, a 7.0 magnitude quake struck 93 miles (149 km) southwest of Puerto Triunfo, El Salvador, at a depth of 6.4 miles (10.3 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no reports of major damage from the quake in El Salvador, but local emergency services ordered the coastal population to withdraw up to 0.6 mile (1 km) from the shore.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega declared a state of emergency because of the storm and the quake, his spokeswoman and wife Rosario Murillo said.

Nicaraguan civil protection officials said the hurricane, which was moving west at 13 mph ( 21 kph), damaged homes and telephone lines but had not reported any victims as of early Friday morning.

'WE DON'T WANT TO DIE'

In Bluefields, a city in Nicaragua's southeastern Mosquito Coast, rainfall began early in the morning. Hundreds were moved to storm shelters by Thursday evening.

"We left because we don't want to die. We love our lives," said 53-year-old Carmen Alvarado, who was hunkering down in a school in Bluefields. She was among the 206 people evacuated from the coastal community of El Bluff.

"The fear there is that we were surrounded by water," said Senelia Aragon, 42, standing next to Alvarado, preparing a breakfast of flour tortillas with beans.

Bluefields, once an infamous pirate haunt, was smashed by Hurricane Joan in 1988, a devastating Category 4 storm that destroyed many of the town's 19th century wooden houses.

On the Corn Islands, which face Bluefields and are popular with tourists, 1,400 people were evacuated to shelters, with 1,000 more moved from Punta Gorda, which lies south along the coast from Bluefields, local emergency services said.

Government officials said there had been people along the country's southeast coast who refused to evacuate, but the officials declined to say how many.

Total rainfall of 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm), with isolated amounts of 15 to 20 inches (38 to 50 cm), was expected across northern Costa Rica and southern Nicaragua through Friday morning.

(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter, Natalie Schachar and Dave Graham, Additional reporting by George Rodriguez in San Jose; Editing by Simon Gardner and Tom Heneghan)