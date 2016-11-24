FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 3:15 PM / in 9 months

Otto forecast to become hurricane again: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man drives his boat to a safe place at the Bluefields Port before the arrival of Storm Otto in Bluefields town, Nicaragua November 23, 2016.Oswaldo Rivas

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Otto was forecast to become a hurricane again on Thursday before weakening over central America after landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Otto, which had earlier weakened into a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday, was located about 220 miles (350 km) east-southeast of Bluefields Nicaragua and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), NHC said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

