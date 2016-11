Municipal workers remove mud and tree branches after Tropical Storm Otto hit the area with heavy rains in Panama City, Panama, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimaldo

A coast guard officer informs tourists of the danger of traveling on boat due to the approach of hurricane Otto in Barra de Colorado, Costa Rica, November 22, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Ministry of Public Security. Ministry of Public Security/Handout via Reuters.

Police officers assist as people board boats and prepare to be evacuated as hurricane Otto approaches in Barra de Colorado, Costa Rica, November 22, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Ministry of Public Security. Ministry of Public Security/Handout via Reuters.

Tropical storm Otto was forecast to become a hurricane again on Thursday before weakening over central America after landfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Otto, which had earlier weakened into a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday, was located about 220 miles (350 km) east-southeast of Bluefields Nicaragua and was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), NHC said.

