FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Otto strengthens to hurricane again: NHC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 24, 2016 / 12:35 AM / 9 months ago

Otto strengthens to hurricane again: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Otto, the seventh hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season, regained hurricane strength and is located about 180 miles (285 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Otto had weakened to a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday.

The system, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (110 km/hour), is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), the NHC said.

Otto is forecast to reach the Pacific coast of southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica early Friday, the Miami-based weather forecasting agency said.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.