Otto strengthens to hurricane again: NHC

(Reuters) - Otto, the seventh hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic season, regained hurricane strength and is located about 180 miles (285 km) east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Otto had weakened to a tropical storm after intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday.

The system, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (110 km/hour), is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), the NHC said.

Otto is forecast to reach the Pacific coast of southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica early Friday, the Miami-based weather forecasting agency said.