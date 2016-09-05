FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tropical storm Newton forms off Mexico Pacific coast
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 5, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

Tropical storm Newton forms off Mexico Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Newton formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday and it may become a hurricane as it churns north toward Baja California and the beach resorts of Los Cabos, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Newton was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), and was located some 165 miles (265 km) southwest of the port of Manzanillo.

The storm was expected to gather further strength and pass over or near the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula by Tuesday morning, the Miami-based center said in a statement.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning for the southern part of the Baja Peninsula. Newton is also expected to produce heavy rainfall over costal portions of Mexico's Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Sinaloa states, the NHC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.