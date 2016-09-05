MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Newton formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday and it may become a hurricane as it churns north toward Baja California and the beach resorts of Los Cabos, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Newton was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), and was located some 165 miles (265 km) southwest of the port of Manzanillo.

The storm was expected to gather further strength and pass over or near the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula by Tuesday morning, the Miami-based center said in a statement.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning for the southern part of the Baja Peninsula. Newton is also expected to produce heavy rainfall over costal portions of Mexico's Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Sinaloa states, the NHC said.