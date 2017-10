Tropical Storm Patty is pictured in the Atlantic Ocean, 230 miles (375 km) east-northeast of the Bahamas in this October 11, 2012 NASA handout satellite image obtained by Reuters October 12. Forecasters expect the storm to move south-southeast and weaken over the next few days. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

(Reuters) - Patty, which was a tropical storm, has weakened to a tropical depression Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest bulletin.

Tropical Depression Patty was located about 265 miles east-northeast of the central Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Patty is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Saturday and dissipate by Sunday,” the NHC said.