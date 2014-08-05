FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Bertha expected to weaken on Tuesday: NHC
#Environment
August 5, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Bertha expected to weaken on Tuesday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bertha, the second hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic season, is expected to weaken on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

The hurricane is located about 490 miles (790 km) west of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), NHC said.

“A turn toward the northeast with increasing forward speed is expected over the next day or so,” the Miami-based center said.

“Bertha will pass about midway between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda on Tuesday.”

Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
