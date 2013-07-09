FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Chantal nears Barbados: NHC
#Environment
July 9, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Tropical Storm Chantal nears Barbados: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 - Tropical Storm Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was nearing Barbados, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday.

The storm was located about 155 miles east of Barbados and about 285 miles east-south-east of Martinique islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kmph), the U.S. weather forecasters said.

Chantal is moving toward the west-northwest and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days, the Miami-based NHC said. Computer models do not project the Tropical Storm Chantal to hit the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.

The center of the storm will move through the Lesser Antilles later Tuesday morning, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea later in the day and be near the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
