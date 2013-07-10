FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TS Chantal could degenerate to tropical wave later Wednesday: NHC
July 10, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

TS Chantal could degenerate to tropical wave later Wednesday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 - Tropical Storm (TS) Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, is weakening and may degenerate into a tropical wave later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was located about 260 miles west-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 140 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), with higher gusts, the center said.

(Link: www.nhc.noaa.gov/)

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey

