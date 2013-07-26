TS Dorian weakens while moving rapidly westward: NHC

Tropical storm Dorian, the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has become disorganized and is likely to weaken further over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Dorian, located About 1,135 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, is moving toward the west at 22 miles per hour (35 km per hour) and packing maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour).