FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erin weakens into a tropical depression - NHC
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 16, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Erin weakens into a tropical depression - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Erin, the fifth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

“It is possible that Erin could degenerate to a remnant low or an open trough during the next few days as suggested by some of the model guidance,” it said in its latest bulletin.

The system was swirling about 540 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and moving west-northwest at about 17 mph (28km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.