#Environment
October 27, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical Storm Hanna forms near Nicaragua, Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Hanna, the eighth named storm of the 2014 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed just off of the coast of Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm was located about 35 miles (55 km) south of The Cabo Gracias a Dios, a cape designated as the endpoint of the Honduras - Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

“Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs. Weakening is forecast once Hanna moves inland, and it is expected to dissipate over land on Tuesday,” NHC added.

Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore Editing by W Simon

