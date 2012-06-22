FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico: NHC
June 22, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

High chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Storm systems are seen in the Gulf of Mexico in an NOAA satellite image taken Jun 22, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

(Reuters) - A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico just north of the Yucatan Peninsula still has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Interests along the entire United States Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance through the weekend,” the NHC said.

About 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production come from the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rains and localized flooding are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba and southern Florida through Saturday, the center said.

An air force reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later on Friday, if necessary.

Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore

