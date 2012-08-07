FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands: NHC
#U.S.
August 7, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Low chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 275 miles southwest of Cape Verde Islands had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday.

It was moving westward at about 15 miles per hour, the NHC said.

“Upper-level winds are only marginally conducive for any significant development to occur,” the Miami-based center said.

Meanwhile, the NHC was also monitoring the Tropical Storm Ernesto, that strengthened in the western Caribbean Sea on Monday and was forecast to become a hurricane and smack into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric

Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric
