50 percent chance of cyclone near Alabama coast: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system located near the Alabama coast has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, up from a 40 percent earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Upper-level winds are expected to be marginally conducive for development of this disturbance over the next couple of days as it moves slowly south-southwestward,” the NHC said.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary, the NHC added.