50 percent chance of cyclone near Alabama coast: NHC
September 5, 2012 / 11:45 PM / 5 years ago

50 percent chance of cyclone near Alabama coast: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system located near the Alabama coast has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, up from a 40 percent earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“Upper-level winds are expected to be marginally conducive for development of this disturbance over the next couple of days as it moves slowly south-southwestward,” the NHC said.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary, the NHC added.

Reporting by Naveen Arul and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill

