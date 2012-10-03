FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone west of Cape Verde islands
October 3, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone west of Cape Verde islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A system located about 1,000 miles west of the Cape Verde islands has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

“A tropical depression appears to be forming about 1,000 miles west of the Cape Verde islands and if this trend continues advisories will be initiated later today,” the agency said.

The system is moving northwestward and northward at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

