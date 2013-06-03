FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone over eastern Gulf of Mexico
#Environment
June 3, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone over eastern Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trough of low pressure system extending from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula to eastern Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Monday.

The system is drifting generally northward and any development is likely to be slow, the NHC said.

Other computer models currently forecast the system to head north towards Florida.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
