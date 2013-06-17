FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caribbean storm has 40 percent chance of becoming cyclone: U.S. agency
June 17, 2013

Caribbean storm has 40 percent chance of becoming cyclone: U.S. agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A large area of clouds and thunderstorms over Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm system is expected to move inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula later on Monday, the NHC said.

“Some development is possible if the system emerges over the Bay of Campeche later on Tuesday or thereafter,” the weather agency said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
