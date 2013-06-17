Caribbean storm has 40 percent chance of becoming cyclone: U.S. agency

(Reuters) - A large area of clouds and thunderstorms over Honduras and the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm system is expected to move inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula later on Monday, the NHC said.

“Some development is possible if the system emerges over the Bay of Campeche later on Tuesday or thereafter,” the weather agency said.