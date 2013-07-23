NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A surface low pressure system located couple of hundred miles south-southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little more concentrated near the center of the storm system and it is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

“Additional development of this system is possible later today before environmental conditions become less conducive for development on Wednesday,” the NHC said.