50 percent chance of cyclone east of Melbourne, Florida: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure centered about 75 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, associated with the remains of tropical storm Dorian, has a 50 percent of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours.

Cloudiness and showers will continue to affect portions of the northwestern Bahamas, the Florida peninsula and adjacent waters Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.

While some development in the low, which was moving northward slowly, was possible Friday night, it is expected to encounter strong upper-level winds on Saturday which will not be conducive for development, the agency said.