Fifty percent chance of cyclone near Gulf of Mexico: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system could be forming between the northeastern tip of Honduras and the Cayman Islands and the system has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Interests in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and the Southern Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this disturbance, which is expected to move northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the agency said.

A separate low pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, it said.

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore)