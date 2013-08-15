Storm near Gulf of Mexico has 50 pct chance of becoming cyclone -NHC

(Reuters) - A weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea has become less organized overnight and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

Most of the shower activity is now moving over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Belize, and development of this system before it moves over land has become less likely, the NHC said.

“However there is still potential for development once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico,” it said.

In its earlier bulletin, the agency had given a 70 percent chance of the system becoming a cyclone.