Chance of cyclone over southwest Gulf of Mexico now 40 pct: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, about 110 miles northwest of Campeche, Mexico, now has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Interests in the central and western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of the system through the weekend, the agency said.

“Environmental conditions could become somewhat more favorable for development while the low generally moves toward the west-northwest over the next couple of days,” it said. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)