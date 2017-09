Tropical Storm Gabrielle's remnants and Systems 99L and 98L are all captured in one image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite at 10:45 EDT (14:45 GMT) in this NASA handout picture taken September 6, 2013. REUTERS/NASA GOES Project/Handout

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure, the remnants of tropical storm Gabrielle, now located about 275 miles south of Bermuda, has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

“The low is expected to move northward at 10 to 15 miles per hour, bringing it over or very near Bermuda on Wednesday,” the NHC said.