System over Yucatan has medium chance of becoming cyclone: NHC
September 11, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

System over Yucatan has medium chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure that has moved over the central portion of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday in its latest bulletin.

Shower activity associated with the low pressure system showed signs of organization and the system is expected to enter the Bay of Campeche on Thursday, the center said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

