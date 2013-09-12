FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low over Bay of Campeche has 80 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC
#Environment
September 12, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Low over Bay of Campeche has 80 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure over the south-central Bay of Campeche has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Thursday.

A tropical depression could be forming later Thursday, the NHC said.

This disturbance is forecast to move very slowly across the southern Gulf of Mexico producing locally heavy rains over a large part of eastern Mexico during the next several days, it said.

Reporting By Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore

