Low over Bay of Campeche has 80 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure over the south-central Bay of Campeche has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Thursday.

A tropical depression could be forming later Thursday, the NHC said.

This disturbance is forecast to move very slowly across the southern Gulf of Mexico producing locally heavy rains over a large part of eastern Mexico during the next several days, it said.