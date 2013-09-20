FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2013 / 5:39 AM / 4 years ago

Thirty pct chance of cyclone over southwestern Gulf of Mexico: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, about 900 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours while it moves northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

“This disturbance will continue to produce locally heavy rains over portions of eastern and southern Mexico during the next couple of days,” the agency said.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

