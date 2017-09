(Reuters) - A large low pressure system located about 120 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border has a medium, or 30 percent, chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Some gradual development of this low is possible during the next couple of days while it moves northwestward at around 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said in its advisory.