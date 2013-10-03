Low near Gulf of Mexico almost certain to become tropical cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico has a nearly 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

Data from a U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicates that the area of low pressure is becoming a tropical storm and is producing winds of up to 60 miles per hour in the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.

“Locally heavy rains could affect portions of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next day or two,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said.