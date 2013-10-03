FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low near Gulf of Mexico almost certain to become tropical cyclone: NHC
October 3, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Low near Gulf of Mexico almost certain to become tropical cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico has a nearly 100 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Thursday.

Data from a U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicates that the area of low pressure is becoming a tropical storm and is producing winds of up to 60 miles per hour in the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC said.

“Locally heavy rains could affect portions of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next day or two,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

