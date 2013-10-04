Tropical storm Karen heading towards central Gulf: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Karen, the 11th named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was heading towards the central Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Thursday.

Karen was located about 360 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River packing maximum sustained winds near 65 miles per hour (105 km per hour).

A tropical storm warning has been issued for a portion of southeastern Louisiana.