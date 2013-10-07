Chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands 40 percent: NHC

(Reuters) - A large area of disturbed weather, located to the south and southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest outlook on Monday.

Another small, low-pressure system, which was located about 400 miles south of Bermuda, has a 20 percent of becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, NHC said.