Low over Bay of Campeche has 20 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure centered over the southern Bay of Campeche has a low, or 20 percent chance, of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday in its latest update.

The system is forecast to move inland over eastern Mexico by Saturday, the NHC said.

“This disturbance has the potential to produce extremely heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods and mudslides during the next few days over portions of southeastern Mexico,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.