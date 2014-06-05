FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low over Bay of Campeche has 40 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC
#Environment
June 5, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Low over Bay of Campeche has 40 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure area over southern Bay of Campeche has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Some development of this system is still possible over the next day or two while the low drifts generally northwestward toward eastern Mexico,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

This disturbance has potential to produce extremely heavy rains and life-threatening flash floods and mud slides over parts of southeastern Mexico during the next few days, the NHC added.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

