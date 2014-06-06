FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm over Bay of Campeche has 50 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC
#Environment
June 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Storm over Bay of Campeche has 50 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Regardless of development, this disturbance will continue to produce extremely heavy rains, along with life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, over portions of southeastern Mexico during the next few days,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore. Editing by Jane Merriman

