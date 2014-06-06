Storm over Bay of Campeche has 50 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Regardless of development, this disturbance will continue to produce extremely heavy rains, along with life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, over portions of southeastern Mexico during the next few days,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.